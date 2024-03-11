Previous
Flower Power by pdulis
Flower Power

A visit to the local Royal Botanical Gardens has this replica of a Indonesian plant called the Titan Arum. I loved the close up abstract quality of this display.
Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter"
Jane Pittenger ace
Like the lines and curves and color
March 12th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the beautiful radiating lines.
March 12th, 2024  
Laura ace
Great close up. Amazing detail.
March 12th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very cool!
March 12th, 2024  
