Previous
Photo 2176
Flower Power
A visit to the local Royal Botanical Gardens has this replica of a Indonesian plant called the Titan Arum. I loved the close up abstract quality of this display.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
4
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
Jane Pittenger
ace
Like the lines and curves and color
March 12th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the beautiful radiating lines.
March 12th, 2024
Laura
ace
Great close up. Amazing detail.
March 12th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very cool!
March 12th, 2024
