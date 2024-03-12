Previous
The Beauty of the Moment by pdulis
The Beauty of the Moment

Sunsets are proof that endings can often be beautiful too ...
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Peter Dulis


@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
LManning (Laura)
Utterly gorgeous.
March 12th, 2024  
Krista Mae
Gorgeous shot!
March 12th, 2024  
Shutterbug
Beautiful warm tones.
March 13th, 2024  
Barb
Yes, indeed! Utterly gorgeous!
March 13th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
Gorgeous
March 13th, 2024  
Beth
Yes a moment of beauty! Fav
March 13th, 2024  
