Previous
Photo 2177
The Beauty of the Moment
Sunsets are proof that endings can often be beautiful too ...
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
6
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
snow
sunset
country
ontario
LManning (Laura)
ace
Utterly gorgeous.
March 12th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
Gorgeous shot!
March 12th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful warm tones.
March 13th, 2024
Barb
ace
Yes, indeed! Utterly gorgeous!
March 13th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Gorgeous
March 13th, 2024
Beth
ace
Yes a moment of beauty! Fav
March 13th, 2024
