Say Cheese, Boo by peachfront
193 / 365

Say Cheese, Boo

I read on Mastodon that it's #AllAmericanPetPhotoDay so I made a quick phone grab of these two. It's so cute how she looks "up" to Boobear the 28-year-old cockatiel. Right now as I type, she's back to preening him. He's so spoiled, but it's so cute.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
52% complete

