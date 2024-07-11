Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
193 / 365
Say Cheese, Boo
I read on Mastodon that it's #AllAmericanPetPhotoDay so I made a quick phone grab of these two. It's so cute how she looks "up" to Boobear the 28-year-old cockatiel. Right now as I type, she's back to preening him. He's so spoiled, but it's so cute.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
193
photos
14
followers
11
following
52% complete
View this month »
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
11th July 2024 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pets
,
birds
,
bird
,
love
,
pet
,
friendship
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close