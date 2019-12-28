St Martins-in-the-Fields

London at night.



St Martins-in-the-Fields is an iconic Anglican Church adjacent to the Trafalgar Square and Charing Cross Station. There are Roman remains at this site dating back to 410AD, and a church dedicated to St Martin of Tours has stood here since at least the middle of the 16th Century. At the time, it literally was "in the fields" between the old City of London (to the east) and the "new" Royal Palace of Whitehall and Abbey of Westminster to the south-west.



Today it is a major centre for pastoral and charitable work for those in London who find themselves homeless. It also has a strong connection with London music-making, hosting regular concerts, and as the "home" of the Academy of St Martins in the Fields, a leading English Chamber Orchestra co-founded by the late Sir Neville Marriner.