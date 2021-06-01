Previous
Insalata caprese... by peadar
Photo 485

Insalata caprese...

Well, that's what Jamie Oliver calls it, I suspect it goes by a few other names. Tomato and mozarella salad, with spring onion and basil dressing. Perfect for a summer lunch.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Peter H

ace
@peadar
