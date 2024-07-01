Previous
Pelistry Beach, Isles of Scilly by pebblegeek
Pelistry Beach, Isles of Scilly

An archive photo from July 2012. We lived on Scilly for 42 years and the islands are so fabulously photogenic it is dizzying!
1st July 2024

Lois Ann

@pebblegeek
We were fortunate and privileged to live (and work!) on the Isles of Scilly (Cornwall, UK) for over forty years. In 2023 retirement beckoned and...
