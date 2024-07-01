Sign up
13 / 365
Pelistry Beach, Isles of Scilly
An archive photo from July 2012. We lived on Scilly for 42 years and the islands are so fabulously photogenic it is dizzying!
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Lois Ann
@pebblegeek
We were fortunate and privileged to live (and work!) on the Isles of Scilly (Cornwall, UK) for over forty years. In 2023 retirement beckoned and...
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
sea
,
beach
,
curve
,
strolling
,
headland
,
isles of scilly
,
scilly
