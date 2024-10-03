Previous
Flowers for a Birthday Gift by peekysweets
125 / 365

Flowers for a Birthday Gift

I arranged these for my husband's boss. I was able to make two bouquets out of 3 bunches of flowers.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
Diana ace
such a wonderful arrangement and a beautiful selection of flowers.
October 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
October 7th, 2024  
