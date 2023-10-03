Sign up
7 / 365
My Grad Cap Topper
When I graduated, I put the people who meant the most to me on the top of my graduation cap-to thank them for their support. It worked!
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
collage
