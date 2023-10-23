Previous
Rock & Moss Still Life by peekysweets
4 / 365

Rock & Moss Still Life

This rock reminds me of the movie, FROZEN, when the trolls sing the fixer-upper song. Look at the video 28 seconds in and you may agree!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyO-vdsgq1s
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous closeup of these wonderful textures and colour. Will have to check out the movie later ;-)
October 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise