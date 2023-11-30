Previous
Hamming it Up at the Farmers Market by peekysweets
Hamming it Up at the Farmers Market

This is one of my favorite photos of my husband hamming it up. I took it many moons ago in San Diego when we were shopping in Old Towne SD. It was one of our favorite places to vacation for many years.
