40 / 365
Hamming it Up at the Farmers Market
This is one of my favorite photos of my husband hamming it up. I took it many moons ago in San Diego when we were shopping in Old Towne SD. It was one of our favorite places to vacation for many years.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Tags
carrots
,
veg
,
groucho
,
the-marx-brothers
