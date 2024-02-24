Previous
Next
Blue Tye Dye by peekysweets
65 / 365

Blue Tye Dye

Chris was born in the wrong era. He is 60s at heart - to the core. He is the biggest Beatles fan I know. This is not his shirt, but he has had many like it.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love the tones of this.
March 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise