Dewy Spider Web by pej76
Dewy Spider Web

A heavy fog and dew this morning made some spider webs show up in our Azaleas. It’s quite a web when you consider all of the silken threads involved. I hope the spider got at least one good meal after all this effort.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Paul J

@pej76
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a great capture.
November 2nd, 2022  
