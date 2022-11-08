Sign up
100 / 365
Hanging Squirrel
Backdating this one for a filler. Again trying to get back into using an actual camera.
The squirrels were romping in the lower yard this morning. This one was practicing some acrobatics. Probably in training for raiding the bird feeders.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Paul J
ace
@pej76
