High Key Kitty by pej76
228 / 365

High Key Kitty

Gracie keeping me company during tea. Rather than taking just another photo I set the iPhone to high key mono portrait. Didn’t turn out too bad I think.

Gracie is actually hoping I will let her out for a bit. Too cold and windy for me to be outside watching her so she’s out of luck.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
62% complete

