228 / 365
High Key Kitty
Gracie keeping me company during tea. Rather than taking just another photo I set the iPhone to high key mono portrait. Didn’t turn out too bad I think.
Gracie is actually hoping I will let her out for a bit. Too cold and windy for me to be outside watching her so she’s out of luck.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
