Previous
Taking a Drink by pej76
286 / 365

Taking a Drink

There is the reason we don’t see many birds at the bird bath anymore. Gracie has claimed it as her own. I need to pay more attention to the water in it now and keep it clean and free of mosquito larvae.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Cats are great bird hunters!
September 5th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted.
September 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a lovely shot of your clever girl.
September 5th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Too funny
September 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise