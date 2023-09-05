Sign up
Taking a Drink
There is the reason we don’t see many birds at the bird bath anymore. Gracie has claimed it as her own. I need to pay more attention to the water in it now and keep it clean and free of mosquito larvae.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
4th September 2023 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Cats are great bird hunters!
September 5th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
September 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a lovely shot of your clever girl.
September 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Too funny
September 5th, 2023
