Golf Morning by pej76
Golf Morning

Golf yesterday at Shadow Lakes. It was a cool and pleasant morning but quickly turned brutally hot and humid as the morning wore on. The temperature got up to 93f ( 33.8c ).

I was well prepared with ice water, gator aid, and cold wet towel but by the 14th hole the heat had gotten to us all. The last four holes were sloppily played by all of us. I did win 10 dollars however which was spent on a couple of ice cold beers in the clubhouse.

The flag in the distance is the 18th green. It’s a long difficult par 5. The fairway zigzags first right then left. The green is surrounded by bunkers meant to punish you if your approach shot does not land on the green. My approach shot was on the green but, alas, it took me 5 strokes to get there. I took a 7 but was just so happy to be done.
Paul J

Lesley ace
Lovely view with the morning mist
September 6th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Beautiful light and mist
September 6th, 2023  
