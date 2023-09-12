Sign up
Previous
293 / 365
Milkweed Going to Seed
A sign of the approaching fall. The milkweed is going to seed.
We planted the milkweed hoping to provide a home for Monarch butterflies but I haven’t seen any cocoons. Well, maybe next year.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
1
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
11th September 2023 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
September 12th, 2023
