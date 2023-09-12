Previous
Milkweed Going to Seed by pej76
293 / 365

Milkweed Going to Seed

A sign of the approaching fall. The milkweed is going to seed.

We planted the milkweed hoping to provide a home for Monarch butterflies but I haven’t seen any cocoons. Well, maybe next year.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Paul J

@pej76
September 12th, 2023  
