Previous
Book Club by pej76
294 / 365

Book Club

My wife’s book club met here last night as it was my wife’s turn to host. I retreated to the den until it was time for cake and coffee to be served.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise