Stella D’Oro by pej76
Stella D’Oro

This Stella D’Oro daylilly is still blooming. Of all the daylillies they seem to last the longest.

I didn’t notice until I posted this that the shadow of the daylilly falls directly on the yellow flower ( I think it may be a Lilly of some sort ) at the top of the cross.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Paul J

@pej76
September 1st, 2023.
