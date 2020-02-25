Previous
First signs Of Colour (Helios 44M-4 Vintage lens) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2143

First signs Of Colour (Helios 44M-4 Vintage lens)

Some crocuses in our garden. It is nice to see some colour after the grey days of winter.

Shot about f4/f5 with a vintage 58mm f2 Helios 44M-4 lens. The lens is Russian , built at the KMZ factory in 1984

25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
587% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , they do look bright and cheerful Phil !
February 25th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
It’s working beautifully Phil....you have some rare cameras!
February 25th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
@happypat thanks Pat, it is an old lens attached to my modern Sony A6000, the lens is renowned for being sharp with lovely bokeh
February 25th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
@beryl they do indeed beryl
February 25th, 2020  
*lynn ace
perfect spring capture! fav
February 25th, 2020  
