Photo 2143
First signs Of Colour (Helios 44M-4 Vintage lens)
Some crocuses in our garden. It is nice to see some colour after the grey days of winter.
Shot about f4/f5 with a vintage 58mm f2 Helios 44M-4 lens. The lens is Russian , built at the KMZ factory in 1984
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th February 2020 3:18pm
purple
garden
crocuses
helios
helios 44m-4
helios 58mm f2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , they do look bright and cheerful Phil !
February 25th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
It’s working beautifully Phil....you have some rare cameras!
February 25th, 2020
Phil Howcroft
@happypat
thanks Pat, it is an old lens attached to my modern Sony A6000, the lens is renowned for being sharp with lovely bokeh
February 25th, 2020
Phil Howcroft
@beryl
they do indeed beryl
February 25th, 2020
*lynn
ace
perfect spring capture! fav
February 25th, 2020
