Urban Ruby

This is Ruby in an urban setting. She's just been chasing the green bone around the playing field. There's an old changing room that's all boarded up on the field, which I thought would make a good backdrop for an urban shoot.



The black railings, the green door , the red brickwork all appealed as a backdrop to her black fur, green bone and yellow "dogs trust" harness.



I think the shot works. The backward glance is because she saw a big Alsatian dog enter the recreation ground.