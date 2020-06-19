Previous
Next
Will in Mid Air by phil_howcroft
Photo 2208

Will in Mid Air

This is Will, a friend of Matt, who was stranger number 219 in my 100 strangers series.

He agreed to do some tricks on his BMX bike for me.

This was shot on a manual focus lens, so no fancy auto focus tracking tricks on the lens / camera.

Will told me where he would be exiting the skate park , so I manually focussed on that spot and then just clicked the camera shutter as he exited by the said spot.

I think it worked out OK.

Thanks for all your support on my photography

19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Good reflexes from him and you!
June 20th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Great action from both of you! Love it. Enjoying his focus there.
June 20th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Oh! Cool capture! Great photo opportunity for you!
June 20th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Very OK Phil!
June 20th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great action shot - he looks very focused as he controls his BMX
June 20th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
June 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise