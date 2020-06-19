Will in Mid Air

This is Will, a friend of Matt, who was stranger number 219 in my 100 strangers series.



He agreed to do some tricks on his BMX bike for me.



This was shot on a manual focus lens, so no fancy auto focus tracking tricks on the lens / camera.



Will told me where he would be exiting the skate park , so I manually focussed on that spot and then just clicked the camera shutter as he exited by the said spot.



I think it worked out OK.



Thanks for all your support on my photography



