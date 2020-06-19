Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2208
Will in Mid Air
This is Will, a friend of Matt, who was stranger number 219 in my 100 strangers series.
He agreed to do some tricks on his BMX bike for me.
This was shot on a manual focus lens, so no fancy auto focus tracking tricks on the lens / camera.
Will told me where he would be exiting the skate park , so I manually focussed on that spot and then just clicked the camera shutter as he exited by the said spot.
I think it worked out OK.
Thanks for all your support on my photography
19th June 2020
19th Jun 20
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2208
photos
86
followers
78
following
604% complete
View this month »
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
17th June 2020 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
35mm
,
bike
,
wide angle
,
bmx
Allison Williams
ace
Good reflexes from him and you!
June 20th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Great action from both of you! Love it. Enjoying his focus there.
June 20th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Oh! Cool capture! Great photo opportunity for you!
June 20th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Very OK Phil!
June 20th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great action shot - he looks very focused as he controls his BMX
June 20th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
June 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close