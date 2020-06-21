Previous
Next
Billy Bootleggers Dive Bar by phil_howcroft
Photo 2209

Billy Bootleggers Dive Bar

I was in Nottingham's Hockley / Lace Market on Sunday. I had a wander around the city with Ruby my little whippet dog, while my wife nipped into a couple of shops.

I've admired the frontage of Billy Bootleggers Dive Bar and wanted someone to walk by it to make a great urban picture. I waited a few minutes and nobody walked by. So I gave up waiting

As I was walking away I noticed a couple of skateborders approaching, so I ran back and shouted at them

"Do you mind if I take your pics walking by the bar, it will make a great street shot?"

They nodded and said yes but by the time I had set my camera up they were out of shot...

"Excuse me would you mind walking by again as i missed you as I wasn't ready"

They both found it funny, so they turned around and walked back to where they had come from and then turned round again to carry on walking ! So in effect they walked past the bar 3 times (with me missing the first walk by)

This is the image with the best separation between the two skaters , I just wished the lady was a step backwards so the "D" of "Dive" was visible !!!!

Still, it makes for a vibrant street shot . The bar has been shut since lockdown started back in March !!
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
605% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
Awesome street shot and a fav for effort and how it all turned out!!
June 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise