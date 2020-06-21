Billy Bootleggers Dive Bar

I was in Nottingham's Hockley / Lace Market on Sunday. I had a wander around the city with Ruby my little whippet dog, while my wife nipped into a couple of shops.



I've admired the frontage of Billy Bootleggers Dive Bar and wanted someone to walk by it to make a great urban picture. I waited a few minutes and nobody walked by. So I gave up waiting



As I was walking away I noticed a couple of skateborders approaching, so I ran back and shouted at them



"Do you mind if I take your pics walking by the bar, it will make a great street shot?"



They nodded and said yes but by the time I had set my camera up they were out of shot...



"Excuse me would you mind walking by again as i missed you as I wasn't ready"



They both found it funny, so they turned around and walked back to where they had come from and then turned round again to carry on walking ! So in effect they walked past the bar 3 times (with me missing the first walk by)



This is the image with the best separation between the two skaters , I just wished the lady was a step backwards so the "D" of "Dive" was visible !!!!



Still, it makes for a vibrant street shot . The bar has been shut since lockdown started back in March !!

