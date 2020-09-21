Sign up
Photo 2264
Waiting for me to catch up
My wife and daughter on a Sunday morning walk in Gedling Country Park, waiting for me and my camera to catch up !!!
Ruby is just out of shot
Claire's baby is due in November.
Our first grandchild
Industar И-61, 55mm f2.8 vintage lens on Sony A6000
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th September 2020 9:18am
Privacy
Public
