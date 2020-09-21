Previous
Waiting for me to catch up by phil_howcroft
Waiting for me to catch up

My wife and daughter on a Sunday morning walk in Gedling Country Park, waiting for me and my camera to catch up !!!

Ruby is just out of shot

Claire's baby is due in November.

Our first grandchild

Industar И-61, 55mm f2.8 vintage lens on Sony A6000

21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Phil Howcroft

