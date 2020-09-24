100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 230 : Walid, Monty and Jasmine

Ruby and I had a walk into Nottingham City Centre today. We street park outside the city and walk in. A pleasant walk in the Autumn sun. We followed the tram track into Nottingham Trent University and as we walked past one of the main buildings I noticed 3 students sat on some steps. I thought they would make a great addition to my strangers project. It was quite bright and sunny and not ideal for portraits but I decided it was worth a few shots.



So as I walked near them I approached them, smiled and explained I was an amateur photography doing street photography. Without hesitation they all agreed to a strangers shot.



From let to right meet Walid, Monty and Jasmine. They are all in the second year of their courses. I think Walid and Monty are studying Bio Medical Science and Jasmine is studying Mechanics. I asked them if they were from Nottingham. Walid and Jasmine are from Birmingham and Monty is a Londoner (I think that is right).



They were about to go into a meeting to find out how Covid-19 will effect their second year at Uni’. I felt sorry for them as it is going to be a tough year for them.



I wished them all good luck in their second year.



I took the photo using my Sony A6000 and a 50mm 1.8 Sony prime lens. I think the photo turned out OK for such bright sunlight. I gave them all a contact card and thanked them for their time. As Ruby and I walked away and got to the end of the street, the sun went behind the clouds and I thought about going back to them to ask to re-shoot the photo in the better light ! I decided that returning was not my best idea and therefore the photo remains as is !

