Nottingham Reflections

This is Nottingham's Old Market Square "Slab Square"



The Old Market Square is an open, pedestrianised city square in the centre of Nottingham, covering an area of approximately 12,000 square metres (130,000 sq ft). It is one of the largest paved squares in the United Kingdom and is known as Slab Square to the people of Nottingham.



The water feature you see in the foreground was built in 2007 and allows a classic view of the square and council house to be captured in a photo.



This was shot at f1.8 to create a blurry background and foreground.



Looks good don't you think :) ?







A classic scene