Nottingham Reflections by phil_howcroft
Photo 2271

Nottingham Reflections

This is Nottingham's Old Market Square "Slab Square"

The Old Market Square is an open, pedestrianised city square in the centre of Nottingham, covering an area of approximately 12,000 square metres (130,000 sq ft). It is one of the largest paved squares in the United Kingdom and is known as Slab Square to the people of Nottingham.

The water feature you see in the foreground was built in 2007 and allows a classic view of the square and council house to be captured in a photo.

This was shot at f1.8 to create a blurry background and foreground.

Looks good don't you think :) ?



A classic scene
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Allison Williams ace
A lovely shot. Fav.
October 4th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
@allie912 thanks allison, I think many photographers do a variation on this theme
October 4th, 2020  
julia ace
Looks very good .. interesting that the hair color is reflected in the flags..
October 4th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
@julzmaioro julia, that's what i think too, I saw the hair and had to photograph the people !
October 4th, 2020  
