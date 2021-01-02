Previous
Next
Phil and Willow by phil_howcroft
Photo 2320

Phil and Willow

We are part of the "support bubble" for my daughter Claire, so it is OK to go in Claire and Matt's house

So i took the opportunity to get a photo with our Granddaughter Willow.

My wife shot this using my new "walkabout" lens, the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD. It is a cracking lens.

I was having quite a discussion with Willow, we did Bolton Wanderers , cricket , principals, weather, bicycles, photography, manual focus lenses and neighbours (the people across the street, not the TV series)

As you can see, Willow was paying attention to my words. I even got a few smiles !!!

Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in Art and GIMP GIMP.

As you know I always like a mono portrait, I always look better in mono !
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
635% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
How precious and what a beautiful name for a beautiful Blessing
January 2nd, 2021  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Aww, sweet. How great you get to see her often!
January 2nd, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
I have a Tamron 24-70mm 2.8 that is my newest lens and it does almost all my portraits lately!
January 2nd, 2021  
Dixie Goode ace
She is way more interested in you than in the camera. Beautiful
January 2nd, 2021  
julia ace
Love the look of admiration Willow is giving you.. one for the album..
January 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise