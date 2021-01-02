Phil and Willow

We are part of the "support bubble" for my daughter Claire, so it is OK to go in Claire and Matt's house



So i took the opportunity to get a photo with our Granddaughter Willow.



My wife shot this using my new "walkabout" lens, the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD. It is a cracking lens.



I was having quite a discussion with Willow, we did Bolton Wanderers , cricket , principals, weather, bicycles, photography, manual focus lenses and neighbours (the people across the street, not the TV series)



As you can see, Willow was paying attention to my words. I even got a few smiles !!!



Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in Art and GIMP GIMP.



As you know I always like a mono portrait, I always look better in mono !

