Previous
Next
Capoeira in Arnold : Chris by phil_howcroft
Photo 2341

Capoeira in Arnold : Chris

Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art that combines elements of dance, acrobatics, and music. It was developed by enslaved Africans in Brazil at the beginning of the 16th century. It is known for its acrobatic and complex maneuvers, often involving hands on the ground and inverted kicks. It is not something you expect to see on a winter's afternoon in Nottingham.

I did however see it. I was pushing my grand daughters pram with my wife and daughter (we are the support bubble for my daughter) and saw three people doing acrobatic moves in "Eagle Square" Arnold. I had a Sony A6000 and 35mm manual focus prime lens on me (to take some landscape shots in the park) so decided to approach the people for some shots.

Meet Chris, Vince and Chris's daughter. Chris and his daughter had driven over the hill from Calverton to meet Vince who is a 21 year old French Business Student from Nottingham Trent University and was coaching Vince and his daughter in the art of Capoeira.

It was quite tricky to photograph acrobatics with a manual focus lens, but I think the results are pretty good.

10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow! How cool is that?!!! Great shot and what an entertaining thing to see.
February 10th, 2021  
Kerri Michaels ace
Amazing timing huge fav
February 10th, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
Definitely good for manual!
February 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise