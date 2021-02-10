Capoeira in Arnold : Chris

Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art that combines elements of dance, acrobatics, and music. It was developed by enslaved Africans in Brazil at the beginning of the 16th century. It is known for its acrobatic and complex maneuvers, often involving hands on the ground and inverted kicks. It is not something you expect to see on a winter's afternoon in Nottingham.



I did however see it. I was pushing my grand daughters pram with my wife and daughter (we are the support bubble for my daughter) and saw three people doing acrobatic moves in "Eagle Square" Arnold. I had a Sony A6000 and 35mm manual focus prime lens on me (to take some landscape shots in the park) so decided to approach the people for some shots.



Meet Chris, Vince and Chris's daughter. Chris and his daughter had driven over the hill from Calverton to meet Vince who is a 21 year old French Business Student from Nottingham Trent University and was coaching Vince and his daughter in the art of Capoeira.



It was quite tricky to photograph acrobatics with a manual focus lens, but I think the results are pretty good.



