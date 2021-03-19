Previous
Spice Girl Spice Boy ..Zig-a-zig-ah by phil_howcroft
Photo 2361

Spice Girl Spice Boy ..Zig-a-zig-ah

Trying another genre with new compact camera, the Sony RX100 VII.

Street Photography in Arnold, a spice girl and spice boy on Front Street / Wellington Street

Zig-a-zig-ah for all those aficionados of Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger and Posh.

19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! Love your capture and your title made me chuckle. =)
March 20th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great street scene. Well captioned!
March 20th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam did you understand the nod to the "Spice Girls" band Maggie, not too sure if they had a career in US ?

@ljmanning thanks laura , much appreciated
March 20th, 2021  
