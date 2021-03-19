Sign up
Photo 2361
Spice Girl Spice Boy ..Zig-a-zig-ah
Trying another genre with new compact camera, the Sony RX100 VII.
Street Photography in Arnold, a spice girl and spice boy on Front Street / Wellington Street
Zig-a-zig-ah for all those aficionados of Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger and Posh.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
3
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2361
photos
92
followers
88
following
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
19th March 2021 2:35pm
Tags
black and white
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
streetlife
,
streetie
,
black and white street photography
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Love your capture and your title made me chuckle. =)
March 20th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great street scene. Well captioned!
March 20th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam
did you understand the nod to the "Spice Girls" band Maggie, not too sure if they had a career in US ?
@ljmanning
thanks laura , much appreciated
March 20th, 2021
@ljmanning thanks laura , much appreciated