100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 260 (Extra Photo) Ami by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 260 (Extra Photo) Ami

I got some fabulous photos of my stranger Ami, so I am sharing an extra photos of her.

Her strangers story can be read by clicking the link shown below.

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2021-06-02
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I recognize her from your other image. Nice capture, Phil!
June 9th, 2021  
