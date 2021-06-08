Sign up
Photo 2411
100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 260 (Extra Photo) Ami
I got some fabulous photos of my stranger Ami, so I am sharing an extra photos of her.
Her strangers story can be read by clicking the link shown below.
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2021-06-02
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2411
photos
95
followers
91
following
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I recognize her from your other image. Nice capture, Phil!
June 9th, 2021
