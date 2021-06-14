Sign up
Photo 2413
Mi..Allium
As Robbie Williams once sang "Mi...Allium", oh wait a minute he sang "millennium"
Anyway this is My Allium , looks good doesn't it? One of the few that survived the "squirrel feast" back in the autumn, when the squirrels decide to dig the bulbs up and eat them !
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
14th June 2021 7:39pm
bulb
,
flower
,
garden
,
allium
jackie edwards
ace
A very lovely specimen!
June 14th, 2021
