Mi..Allium by phil_howcroft
Mi..Allium

As Robbie Williams once sang "Mi...Allium", oh wait a minute he sang "millennium"

Anyway this is My Allium , looks good doesn't it? One of the few that survived the "squirrel feast" back in the autumn, when the squirrels decide to dig the bulbs up and eat them !
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Phil Howcroft

I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ?
jackie edwards ace
A very lovely specimen!
June 14th, 2021  
