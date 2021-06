Bodrum

We had a camera club meet up in Newark on Trent this afternoon. I spotted this shot along a side street. One of the kitchen staff / chefs at the Bodrum Kebab and Pizza shop having a break / breath of fresh air.



I shouted across the street if it was OK to take his picture. He said "Yes" and nodded, I said "thank you" and clicked.



Shot with my Sony A7 and Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, post processed in GIMP