100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 267 : Sam

On Wednesday our local camera club had an meet up in Newark on Trent. I arrived late and therefore had a walk around the town centre on my own, while the others were having a drink in a riverside pub.



As I was walking by a hair and beauty Salon, I saw a young lady in the window, so I smiled and she waved at me. I walked a little further down the road and then did a U turn back to where I’d come from.



As I passed the Salon again the young lady was outside, it was a really hot day, even at 18.45. I introduced myself to the young lady and asked her if she would take part in my strangers project.



Meet Sam, who is a hairdresser at “The Glamour Lounge”, Newark Upon Trent. Sam has been hairdressing for several years. I asked her if the salon was hers, Sam told me it wasn’t and she is self employed (that appears to be quite common with stylists at salons, as many rent a chair). I asked Sam what time she would be working to tonight and Sam said 21.00. That’s quite a tough call, but the hairdressing industry has been badly hit during Covid. I have seen samples of Saam’s work on both her Insta’ account and the account of the Salon and Sam is a very talented hairdresser and stylist. Sam had some lovely tattoos on her arms and we had a chat about them.



I shot Sam just inside the doorway to the Salon and also just outside the Salon as these were the only places that had shade from the strong low evening sun.



Sam told me she doesn't like her photo being took. I told Sam the photos would be good and as you can see they are. Sam looks fabulous. I gave her a card to contact me if she wanted copies of the photos.



Thanks you for being stranger 267 Sam, stay safe and enjoy your hairdressing.

