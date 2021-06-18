Previous
Castle Chat by phil_howcroft
Photo 2416

Castle Chat

Two young women (students) enjoying a chat and a picnic at Newark Castle. Before I took the shot, I shouted over to the girls to let them know I was taking a photo, I told them they would be small in the frame as it was a wide angle lens.

They were both really cool about it and said it was fine. On the subject of cool, how cool and relaxed do they look.

I thought about cloning the litter bin out so you had a triangle of interest with the two windows and the bench. After cloning it out, I decided it stays as it is part of the story. I really love all the negative space and minimalistic nature of the shot

As I left the castle grounds I thanked them for the shot.

I have another shot to post tomorrow, to compliment this shot.

Phil Howcroft

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great candid capture! Love the light and the stone.
June 19th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 19th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
I don't mind the trash bin either as it is a tidy one. amazing that people are pretty good if you ask if you can photograph them. worth an ask. there is a good poetry to this image.
June 19th, 2021  
