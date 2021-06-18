Castle Chat

Two young women (students) enjoying a chat and a picnic at Newark Castle. Before I took the shot, I shouted over to the girls to let them know I was taking a photo, I told them they would be small in the frame as it was a wide angle lens.



They were both really cool about it and said it was fine. On the subject of cool, how cool and relaxed do they look.



I thought about cloning the litter bin out so you had a triangle of interest with the two windows and the bench. After cloning it out, I decided it stays as it is part of the story. I really love all the negative space and minimalistic nature of the shot



As I left the castle grounds I thanked them for the shot.



I have another shot to post tomorrow, to compliment this shot.



