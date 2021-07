Bike Ride For The NHS

On Sunday there was a bike ride from Newark To Nottingham in support of the NHS. The journey took them past the City hospital and the Queens Medical Centre hospital.



I am sat on a pedestrian crossing central reservation (behind the barrier), photographing and cheering the bikes as they show some impressive support of thanks for the NHS (almost 700 bikes apparently). A good turnout of support too from the residents of Arnold, Daybrook and Redhill.