Photo 2445
Crossing Wilford Suspension Bridge
We went to a open air concert at the band stand on Nottingham Embankment this afternoon. The firrt time the band had played a concert in 2020 and 2021.
During the interval I had a little walk to Wilford Suspension Bridge to take some pictures.
I was kneeling down to take some low POV photos when these two ladies walked across the bridge. I kept shooting while they approached. The result is quite a cool photo
Sony RX100 , edited in ART and GIMP
1st August 2021
Tags
bridge
,
street photography
,
streetie
,
wilford suspension bridge
