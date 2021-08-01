Previous
Crossing Wilford Suspension Bridge by phil_howcroft
Crossing Wilford Suspension Bridge

We went to a open air concert at the band stand on Nottingham Embankment this afternoon. The firrt time the band had played a concert in 2020 and 2021.

During the interval I had a little walk to Wilford Suspension Bridge to take some pictures.

I was kneeling down to take some low POV photos when these two ladies walked across the bridge. I kept shooting while they approached. The result is quite a cool photo

Sony RX100 , edited in ART and GIMP
Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

