Crossing Wilford Suspension Bridge

We went to a open air concert at the band stand on Nottingham Embankment this afternoon. The firrt time the band had played a concert in 2020 and 2021.



During the interval I had a little walk to Wilford Suspension Bridge to take some pictures.



I was kneeling down to take some low POV photos when these two ladies walked across the bridge. I kept shooting while they approached. The result is quite a cool photo



Sony RX100 , edited in ART and GIMP