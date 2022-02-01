Previous
Next
Winter Sun In Slab Square by phil_howcroft
Photo 2555

Winter Sun In Slab Square

Street photography in Nottingham's Market Square (aka Slab Square to locals).

Three is a magic number in photography, even better with separation between the three.

1st February 2022 1st Feb 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
Nice capture. Like your dog. Just enough to set them apart. Yes, the three make it more interesting.
February 4th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Nice capture of people in the city taking a relaxing break
February 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise