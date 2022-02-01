Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2555
Winter Sun In Slab Square
Street photography in Nottingham's Market Square (aka Slab Square to locals).
Three is a magic number in photography, even better with separation between the three.
1st February 2022
1st Feb 22
2
2
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
31st January 2022 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street photography
,
urban
,
nottingham
,
urban life
jackie edwards
ace
Nice capture. Like your dog. Just enough to set them apart. Yes, the three make it more interesting.
February 4th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice capture of people in the city taking a relaxing break
February 4th, 2022
