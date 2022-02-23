Previous
Time for a new Selfie : Vintage Jupiter 9 lens (85mm) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2570

Time for a new Selfie : Vintage Jupiter 9 lens (85mm)

Time for a new selfie, shot with a 50 year old vintage Jupiter 9 lens, with the aperture fairly wide open.

The vintage sixty something Phil a few years older than the lens.

I always look better in mono.

"Hello to all my 365 friends" :)
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
704% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Hi Phil , you don't look a day older than when I first met you on 365 ! Looking good and a great mono portrait .
February 25th, 2022  
