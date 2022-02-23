Sign up
Photo 2570
Time for a new Selfie : Vintage Jupiter 9 lens (85mm)
Time for a new selfie, shot with a 50 year old vintage Jupiter 9 lens, with the aperture fairly wide open.
The vintage sixty something Phil a few years older than the lens.
I always look better in mono.
"Hello to all my 365 friends" :)
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
1
2
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2570
photos
103
followers
95
following
704% complete
View this month »
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd February 2022 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
85mm
,
vintage lens
,
jupiter 9
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Hi Phil , you don't look a day older than when I first met you on 365 ! Looking good and a great mono portrait .
February 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
