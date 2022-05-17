Previous
Listening to Nana by phil_howcroft
Listening to Nana

I've done a few model shoots over the last two weeks (amateur and professional), however here is my favourite model.

This is our granddaughter Willow, in our garden listening to Nana.

Nana and Willow were playing with stones on the garden path, placing them onto the steps !!! Great game don't you think

Sony A6000 and Sony 50mm f1.8 lens
Phil Howcroft

jackie edwards ace
Prettiest model!
May 17th, 2022  
Mags ace
Aww! Willow looks so sweet. I know it's such a joy for granddad to take her photo. =)
May 17th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
What a beautiful portrait! You will all treasure this as your toddler grows up!
May 17th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful portrait, she is a beautiful model!
May 18th, 2022  
