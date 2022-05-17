Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2626
Listening to Nana
I've done a few model shoots over the last two weeks (amateur and professional), however here is my favourite model.
This is our granddaughter Willow, in our garden listening to Nana.
Nana and Willow were playing with stones on the garden path, placing them onto the steps !!! Great game don't you think
Sony A6000 and Sony 50mm f1.8 lens
17th May 2022
17th May 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2626
photos
102
followers
95
following
719% complete
View this month »
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th May 2022 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
granddaughter
jackie edwards
ace
Prettiest model!
May 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
Aww! Willow looks so sweet. I know it's such a joy for granddad to take her photo. =)
May 17th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
What a beautiful portrait! You will all treasure this as your toddler grows up!
May 17th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful portrait, she is a beautiful model!
May 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close