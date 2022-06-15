Nottingham Colours

This is part of the Broadmarsh Centre in Nottingham



The former shopping precinct known as The Broadmarsh Centre (rebranded in 2013 as intu Broadmarsh) was located slightly south of the centre of Nottingham, on land owned by Nottingham City Council and formerly leased to Intu Properties. It was partly demolished during renovation work by the intu group.



Following Intu's financial collapse resulting in administration during 2020, the council have undertaken public consultations to find an acceptable outcome for the redevelopment, including the former multi-storey car park and bus station.



The intended demolition of the remaining precinct structure was delayed due to the City Council trying to obtain funding from central government under the Levelling up funding scheme announced in 2021. The funding bid was rejected in October 2021, meaning demolition work on the eastern end was further delayed until a new bid for £20 million funding can be submitted after spring of 2022 (info courtesy of Wikipedia)



This shot is from Monday , I was sat on Weekday Cross (a monument) with my whippet, giving her a rest as we had walked around the city. These are hoardings separating the public from the demolition site



