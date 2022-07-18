Sign up
Photo 2632
The Chair-O-Planes Man
Another street portrait from our brief walk around Killisick Park, Arnold
I asked permission to take his photo and as you can see he obliged with a good pose.
Lovely and vibrant
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
4
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2670
photos
106
followers
96
following
721% complete
View this month »
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street photography
,
funfair
,
chair-o-planes
,
streetie
Gavin.J
Lovely looking candid, they make the best and memorable photos:)
July 19th, 2022
Mags
ace
Another super characterization capture!
July 19th, 2022
julia
ace
Great portrait that tells a story..
July 19th, 2022
Julie
ace
Oh those swings…loved them as a kid and rode them once as an adult. Never again! Great shot!
July 19th, 2022
