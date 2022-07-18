Previous
The Chair-O-Planes Man by phil_howcroft
The Chair-O-Planes Man

Another street portrait from our brief walk around Killisick Park, Arnold

I asked permission to take his photo and as you can see he obliged with a good pose.

Lovely and vibrant
Phil Howcroft

ace
Gavin.J
Lovely looking candid, they make the best and memorable photos:)
July 19th, 2022  
Mags ace
Another super characterization capture!
July 19th, 2022  
julia ace
Great portrait that tells a story..
July 19th, 2022  
Julie ace
Oh those swings…loved them as a kid and rode them once as an adult. Never again! Great shot!
July 19th, 2022  
