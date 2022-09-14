Previous
Hoop by phil_howcroft
Hoop

Trying to be a bit creative , almost abstract.

This is an urban caged basketball / five a side pitch in Arnold

Not too sure if it works , but it is something a bit different before I post a few more strangers / people shots
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Mags ace
It works!
September 16th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
It works well with a leading line toward the red basket and a contrast between the red circle and the black grid. A very nice abstract.
September 16th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
It works well for abstract.
September 16th, 2022  
