Photo 2664
Hoop
Trying to be a bit creative , almost abstract.
This is an urban caged basketball / five a side pitch in Arnold
Not too sure if it works , but it is something a bit different before I post a few more strangers / people shots
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
3
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
2719
photos
111
followers
99
following
Tags
basketball
,
hoop
,
urban
Mags
ace
It works!
September 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
It works well with a leading line toward the red basket and a contrast between the red circle and the black grid. A very nice abstract.
September 16th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
It works well for abstract.
September 16th, 2022
