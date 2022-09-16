Previous
No news for Willow yet by phil_howcroft
Photo 2665

No news for Willow yet

Willow is still waiting for "baby" to arrive.

Her mum, our daughter Claire, is pregnant and is now overdue.

We had Willow while her Mum and Dad went to a midwife appointment at the health centre.

This is Willow sat on our kitchen worktop , light streaming in from the kitchen window, she was helping Nana fill the water jug !

Sony A7 and Jupiter 9, 85mm vintage lens

16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Mags ace
She's a beautiful child, grandpa!
September 17th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
This is a beautiful portrait of Willow. She is looking at the camera with a gorgeous smile. I understand how long the wait for her sibling can be :-)
September 17th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
This is beautiful! Baby is obviously comfy where it is!
September 17th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
She will be a wonderful big sister!
September 17th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford @corinnec @marlboromaam thanks for the beautiful words. Claire had a 'sweep' this afternoon , which might speed things along !
September 17th, 2022  
