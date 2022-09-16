No news for Willow yet

Willow is still waiting for "baby" to arrive.



Her mum, our daughter Claire, is pregnant and is now overdue.



We had Willow while her Mum and Dad went to a midwife appointment at the health centre.



This is Willow sat on our kitchen worktop , light streaming in from the kitchen window, she was helping Nana fill the water jug !



Sony A7 and Jupiter 9, 85mm vintage lens



