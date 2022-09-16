Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2665
No news for Willow yet
Willow is still waiting for "baby" to arrive.
Her mum, our daughter Claire, is pregnant and is now overdue.
We had Willow while her Mum and Dad went to a midwife appointment at the health centre.
This is Willow sat on our kitchen worktop , light streaming in from the kitchen window, she was helping Nana fill the water jug !
Sony A7 and Jupiter 9, 85mm vintage lens
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2720
photos
111
followers
99
following
730% complete
View this month »
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
She's a beautiful child, grandpa!
September 17th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
This is a beautiful portrait of Willow. She is looking at the camera with a gorgeous smile. I understand how long the wait for her sibling can be :-)
September 17th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
This is beautiful! Baby is obviously comfy where it is!
September 17th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
She will be a wonderful big sister!
September 17th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
@corinnec
@marlboromaam
thanks for the beautiful words. Claire had a 'sweep' this afternoon , which might speed things along !
September 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close