Previous
Next
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 356 : Petra and Lissi by phil_howcroft
Photo 2785

100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 356 : Petra and Lissi

This is my second stranger from Sunday morning in Nottingham.

I walked down Hockley into the Sneinton Lanes. In the communal seating area I noticed a lady and her dog sat on the benches. The lady was wearing some really cool sunglasses and I thought she would make a great stranger.

Meet Petra and her dog Lissi. When I asked Petra for a photo she agreed straight away. Petra and Lissi were sat in some direct sunlight so I asked if they could move a couple of benches into the shade. Petra said she would prefer to remain in the same bench as she’d just wrapped Lissi’s lead around the table.

So I took the photos where they were sat and I think they turned out OK, at f5.6 and at the 75mm end of the zoom, I think Lissi is a bit soft. Petra will probably tell you Lissi is soft as we all know they are big softies !!!

I asked Petra what her plans were for the rest of the day. She told me her wife was in the “Blend Cafe” getting a pot of tea for them. They were then meeting up with some friends.

I thanked Petra for the photos and asked if she wanted copies , she told me she didn’t want the copies.

That was it photoshoot over and I walked back to Hockley and the Lace Market.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
763% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Fab shot! You do find some interesting people.
February 24th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
February 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
Splendid stranger capture!
February 24th, 2023  
Megan ace
Haha! Softly focused dog for a soft furred dog it looks like. I think the photo turned out great despite the direct sunlight.
February 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise