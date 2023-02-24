100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 356 : Petra and Lissi

This is my second stranger from Sunday morning in Nottingham.



I walked down Hockley into the Sneinton Lanes. In the communal seating area I noticed a lady and her dog sat on the benches. The lady was wearing some really cool sunglasses and I thought she would make a great stranger.



Meet Petra and her dog Lissi. When I asked Petra for a photo she agreed straight away. Petra and Lissi were sat in some direct sunlight so I asked if they could move a couple of benches into the shade. Petra said she would prefer to remain in the same bench as she’d just wrapped Lissi’s lead around the table.



So I took the photos where they were sat and I think they turned out OK, at f5.6 and at the 75mm end of the zoom, I think Lissi is a bit soft. Petra will probably tell you Lissi is soft as we all know they are big softies !!!



I asked Petra what her plans were for the rest of the day. She told me her wife was in the “Blend Cafe” getting a pot of tea for them. They were then meeting up with some friends.



I thanked Petra for the photos and asked if she wanted copies , she told me she didn’t want the copies.



That was it photoshoot over and I walked back to Hockley and the Lace Market.

