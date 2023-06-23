I shoot Film : Light and Shade Lambs

I shoot film, in this case a Kodak Potra, ISO 800 on a Pentax ME with a 55mm SMC f1.8 prime lens.



It took me a couple of months to shoot the 36 exposures on the 35mm film and a couple of weeks for the film and scans to be processed by Analogue Wonderland. Analogue film photography isn't immediate , but the old school vibe of being conservative with what you shoot and then sending the film off for processing and waiting in anticipation for the results , is a good experience.



This is Spring Farm, Lambley , Nottingham at a Lamb bottle feeding session in the Easter vacation. Don't you just love the lighting, painting with light for sure , old school photography !



I've got several photos from my 36 exposures to share with you over the coming days !