Alfie and Phil : Summer Hats

This is me and my lovely grandson Alfie, sporting our summer hats at Arnot Hill Park, Arnold, also known as the Duck Park



Alfie was tugging at my trilby hat, I think he thought it might be a bit more cool that his cap with back flaps.



It might be a bit more cool Alfie, but your flaps protect your neck from the sun. Cool dungarees Alfie, I remember back in the 80's when Dexys Midnight Runners made them fashionable, not that your Papa ever wore them, but I did like Dexys !



Alfie looking fabulous for 9 months, Phil not quite so fabulous for 66 years !



Photo by my daughter Claire on her iPhone