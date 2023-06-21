Previous
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 376 : Soumika by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 376 : Soumika

I went to Nottingham on Monday with my whippet. We went on the bus, I used my bus pass and Elsie paid £1-00 for an all day “Rover Ticket” (yes Rover !!!). I also went to check out a venue for a social I’m attending next week. While looking for the venue I passed a “convenience store” and noticed a young woman shop worker was inside the shop. I’ve always wanted to take a photo of a shop worker stood in front of the door to a store, as it allows you to create a “frame within a frame”, which is a classic way to present a photo.

So I went to the door of the shop, I couldn’t go inside the shop as I had my dog with me.

“Hi I wondered if you could help me, I’m an amateur photography doing street photography. Is it OK to take a photo of you? If you stand in the doorway it is a great composition technique and will make a great photo”

Meet Soumika, who agreed to let me take her photo. I asked her to stand in the doorway, while I stepped back and took her photo. I then stepped even further back to get as much of the shop frontage in the frame as possible.

I showed Soumika the photos and she seemed to like them.

I asked Soumika if this was her full time job.

Soumika told me she is a student at Nottingham Trent University and works at the shop part time.

I then asked what she was studying, Soumika told me Biochemistry

That was it, we exchanged Instagram handles and I thanked Soumika for letting me take her photo.

As for the frame within a frame working as a composition technique, you can judge for yourself with the photos
Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Perfectly framed stranger portrait. Although, it's a great characterization capture too.
June 21st, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
It makes a great photo Phil. I love your composition
June 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady thanks Judith , I knew it would be good

@marlboromaam thanks for those kind words mags
June 21st, 2023  
