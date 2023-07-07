Anyone For Croquet ?

This is a shot from Tuesday afternoon when I went on a photowalk and stumbled on the British Open Championship Croquet Championship, taking place at the Nottingham Croquet Club.



The club is a private members club, the lawns are in the grounds Highfields Park, a public green space maintained by the city council. The club has its own gardeners to maintain the beautiful lawns.



This player is the current World Champion (well that's what my next strangers , Cath and Peggy, told me)

