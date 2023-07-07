Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2896
Anyone For Croquet ?
This is a shot from Tuesday afternoon when I went on a photowalk and stumbled on the British Open Championship Croquet Championship, taking place at the Nottingham Croquet Club.
The club is a private members club, the lawns are in the grounds Highfields Park, a public green space maintained by the city council. The club has its own gardeners to maintain the beautiful lawns.
This player is the current World Champion (well that's what my next strangers , Cath and Peggy, told me)
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2959
photos
111
followers
101
following
793% complete
View this month »
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
4th July 2023 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lawn
,
nottingham
,
croquet
,
nottingham croquet club
,
open championship
Corinne C
ace
Great shot of this British sport. My husband told me it is played widely in the US. This We even have a set in the garage but I admit I have never played :-)
July 8th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
apparently it is a very complicated game corinne , I've never played !
July 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot of the action! Must admit I don’t really associate Nottingham with croquet, who knew!
July 8th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
Carole , there's not much action , it's a slow paced game , I pressed the shutter after the player had made his shot
July 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@phil_howcroft
action such as it was 😉
July 8th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
😀
July 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close