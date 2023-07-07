Previous
Anyone For Croquet ? by phil_howcroft
Photo 2896

Anyone For Croquet ?

This is a shot from Tuesday afternoon when I went on a photowalk and stumbled on the British Open Championship Croquet Championship, taking place at the Nottingham Croquet Club.

The club is a private members club, the lawns are in the grounds Highfields Park, a public green space maintained by the city council. The club has its own gardeners to maintain the beautiful lawns.

This player is the current World Champion (well that's what my next strangers , Cath and Peggy, told me)
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great shot of this British sport. My husband told me it is played widely in the US. This We even have a set in the garage but I admit I have never played :-)
July 8th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec apparently it is a very complicated game corinne , I've never played !
July 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot of the action! Must admit I don’t really associate Nottingham with croquet, who knew!
July 8th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford Carole , there's not much action , it's a slow paced game , I pressed the shutter after the player had made his shot
July 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@phil_howcroft action such as it was 😉
July 8th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford 😀
July 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise