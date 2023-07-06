Sign up
Previous
Photo 2895
My new profile picture
This is my new profile photo.
It's me and Elsie shot last week at Arnold and District Camera Club. It was the camera club practical evening, we had table top set ups and we all take our cameras along to take photos.
I took Elsie along with me to model for some of the members.
This image was by Mario, we were in the car park , by one of the old walls to the community centre.
Elsie , my best mate
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
2
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2958
photos
111
followers
101
following
793% complete
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
29th June 2023 7:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
summer
,
puppy
,
whippet
Mags
ace
Aww! It's perfect!
July 6th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
aww thank you mags
July 6th, 2023
