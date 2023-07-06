My new profile picture

This is my new profile photo.



It's me and Elsie shot last week at Arnold and District Camera Club. It was the camera club practical evening, we had table top set ups and we all take our cameras along to take photos.



I took Elsie along with me to model for some of the members.



This image was by Mario, we were in the car park , by one of the old walls to the community centre.



Elsie , my best mate