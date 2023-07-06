Previous
My new profile picture by phil_howcroft
Photo 2895

My new profile picture

This is my new profile photo.

It's me and Elsie shot last week at Arnold and District Camera Club. It was the camera club practical evening, we had table top set ups and we all take our cameras along to take photos.

I took Elsie along with me to model for some of the members.

This image was by Mario, we were in the car park , by one of the old walls to the community centre.

Elsie , my best mate
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! It's perfect!
July 6th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam aww thank you mags
July 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise