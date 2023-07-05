100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 379 : Anette

This is a photo from last week when I went on the bus to Nottingham with my whippet for a photowalk around the city centre.



I saw a really cool lady in a Jacket Potato mobile food stall, leaning on her counter watching the world go by. I thought she would make a great stranger so asked her for a photo. When I told her I would be posting the photo online she said she would rather not pose for me, but did say ask the lady on the flower stall, she would say “Yes”



So I went to the flower stall about 50 metres away and introduced myself and asked if I could take her photo. Meet Annette who said yes, but before I could take any photos she was making a big fuss over Elsie.



Annette told me she loved sighthounds (that’s Greyhounds, Lurchers, Whippets, Italian Greyhounds etc.) and stroked Elsie. Annette told me she thought Elsie was beautiful. I told her I agreed with her.



I asked Annette if she had a dog.



“Not while working on the stall” she said



“How long have you been working the stall?”



“45 years, that’s a long time”



“Wow, that’s amazing, how old where you when you started”



“Well I’m 66 now !!!”



“So am I”



“It was a good vintage”



“It must have been” I replied !



I shot some photos of Annette with the stall included.



As I was chatting and taking the photos some customers approached her to buy some flowers.



I let Annette serve the customers and then continued the shoot.



“Can you hold a bouquet of flowers for me”?



Annette picked up a bouquet and posed for me.



That was it photoshoot over. I thanked Annette for her time, we bumped fists and she gave Elsie a final stroke.



I went over to the lady at the Jacket potato stall and thanked her for the “heads up”.



“I knew she would” said the lady.

