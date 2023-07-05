Previous
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 379 : Anette by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 379 : Anette

This is a photo from last week when I went on the bus to Nottingham with my whippet for a photowalk around the city centre.

I saw a really cool lady in a Jacket Potato mobile food stall, leaning on her counter watching the world go by. I thought she would make a great stranger so asked her for a photo. When I told her I would be posting the photo online she said she would rather not pose for me, but did say ask the lady on the flower stall, she would say “Yes”

So I went to the flower stall about 50 metres away and introduced myself and asked if I could take her photo. Meet Annette who said yes, but before I could take any photos she was making a big fuss over Elsie.

Annette told me she loved sighthounds (that’s Greyhounds, Lurchers, Whippets, Italian Greyhounds etc.) and stroked Elsie. Annette told me she thought Elsie was beautiful. I told her I agreed with her.

I asked Annette if she had a dog.

“Not while working on the stall” she said

“How long have you been working the stall?”

“45 years, that’s a long time”

“Wow, that’s amazing, how old where you when you started”

“Well I’m 66 now !!!”

“So am I”

“It was a good vintage”

“It must have been” I replied !

I shot some photos of Annette with the stall included.

As I was chatting and taking the photos some customers approached her to buy some flowers.

I let Annette serve the customers and then continued the shoot.

“Can you hold a bouquet of flowers for me”?

Annette picked up a bouquet and posed for me.

That was it photoshoot over. I thanked Annette for her time, we bumped fists and she gave Elsie a final stroke.

I went over to the lady at the Jacket potato stall and thanked her for the “heads up”.

“I knew she would” said the lady.
Carole Sandford ace
Elsie helps out with approaching strangers really well I reckon! Looks like she has some lovely flowers on her stall. Another success!
July 5th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks Carole , I may post the bouquet shot as it's really lovely , this tells the story better though
July 5th, 2023  
